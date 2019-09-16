Carriageway surface improvements to Loughgall road welcomed by DUP

A Co Armagh road, which was in extremely poor condition, has been resurfaced, much to the delight of local residents and road users.

Newry and Armagh DUP Assemblyman William Irwin MLA welcomed the road works on the Derrycrew Road, Loughgall.

Mr Irwin revealed that the road works have seen a total resurfacing of the carriageway which the DUP MLA says has been widely welcomed by local residents and road users.

The Newry and Armagh politician said: “This is a fantastic job and I know that a lot of residents and road users are delighted with the work undertaken.

“The road was in poor condition prior to the works and this fresh tarmac has certainly greatly improved the carriageway.”

He concluded: “I thank Transport NI locally and the contractors for their work on this matter and I welcome this significant spend on the road network in the Loughgall area.”

Mr Irwin has been lobbying with the government departments for road improvements for some time.