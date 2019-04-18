Cars damaged by 'paint specks' to be valeted, says contractor

A contractor, working on the new leisure centre in Craigavon, blamed 'paint spray' and a 'strong wind' for damage to several cars.

It was exposed this week that a number of cars, including one only a few weeks old, were badly damaged by what was described as a ‘mysterious substance’ close to new leisure centre site last week

Work at South Lakes Leisure Centre

The Save Craigavon Lakes and Park campaign group said they believed the ‘mystery substance’ emanated from the building site at the lakes.

However a spokesperson for Farrans, who is the main contractor employed to build the £35m leisure centre at South Lakes said it was 'paint specks' and the cars were to be valeted.

The campaign group has voiced concerns about development of Craigavon Park and Lakes for environmental reasons. It is understood they have been in contact with the NI Environment Agency.

A spokesperson for Farrans who are the main contractor on the Craigavon South Lake Leisure Centre project said: “A breach of a subcontractor’s paint spraying compound and a strong westerly wind resulted in paint specks affecting some cars parked in the neighbouring Civic Centre.

“The affected cars are being cleaned by a valet service.”