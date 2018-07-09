Cash boost for Scotch Street Wheelers

A Portadown community cycling group is mapping out more miles after winning a community grant which will enable them to plan more trips across Northern Ireland.

Scotch Street Wheelers, part of Scotch Street Youth & Community Centre are a group of 55-75 year olds who have bonded over the love of cycling after losing a loved one.

The group have all experienced advantages from being part of the team, from physical and mental wellbeing improvements, to combating social isolation.

Now, thanks to Power NI’s Brighter Communities initiative, the group has a £1,000 grant which they plan to use to help fund trips to cycle across Northern Ireland, pay for transport for their equipment and to up their safety measures by investing in cycling sat nav.

Stephen McCully, Power NI Managing Director said: “The Scotch Street Wheelers personify everything about Power NI’s values and what we wanted to achieve by rewarding local community initiatives with a grant each month.

“This is an older generation that can quite often feel isolated and alone, particularly after the loss of a partner, which many of the group have experienced.

“As part of the Scotch Street Youth & Community Centre, we’re delighted that this Brighter Communities grant will help them do more together and experience other communities in Northern Ireland.”

To find out more about Brighter Communities, and to make a submission, potential applicants can access information via www.powerni.co.uk/brightercommunities.