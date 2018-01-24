Caught drink driving while home over Christmas

While in Lurgan over Christmas a 27-year-old man who lives in London was caught driving with excess alcohol in his breath.

Thomas Madden, Kings Avenue, Clapham, London, was fined £300 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court. He was also banned for 12 months.

The court heard that at 4am police saw a vehicle at roundabout three in Craigavon and spoke to the defendant who was in the driver’s seat.

He was arrested and a breath test gave a reading of 62.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, explained that Madden had gone on the train to Belfast with friends and had a few drinks before returning to a bar in Lurgan.

He added that his sister brought him home and he went to bed. Mr McDonald said later that night Madden was feeling upset about a bereavement and was going to go for a walk but instead took the car.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, certified the defendant suitable for the drink driving course which, if completed, would reduce his disqualification to nine months.