A 32-year-old-man was fined £75 last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while he was driving.

Martin Daniel Andrew Forker, River Glade Manor, Lurgan, was also banned from driving for six months.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £100.

The court heard he was seen using the phone while driving at Silverwood Drive in Lurgan.

Forker did not appear in court and was convicted in his absence.