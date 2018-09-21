Caught on CCTV kicking shutters

A 23-year-old man has to have nearly £400 with him the next time he is in court if he is to avoid going to prison.

Desmond Anthony McConville, Charlestown Road, Derrytrasna, appeared last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Through his solicitor, Mr Pat Vernon, he admitted criminal damage to a window and disorderly behaviour on February 10 this year.

The court heard that at approximately 10.50pm police were advised by a CCTV operator about a male and a female walking up William Street in Lurgan.

The male, who was the defendant, was kicking and punching shutters as he walked past them. A person came out of Amigos and told police McConville had just smashed the window in the business.

The amount of damage caused came to £378.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, adjourned the case until October 3. “On that day I want £378 and if I don’t get it you are going to prison,” she said.