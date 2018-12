Darren Hunter (30), of Ulsterville Park, Portadown, was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for indecent behaviour after he was seen urinating at Church Lane in the town on October 7.

The court heard police on duty at 2.35am saw Hunter urinating against shop shutters.

His solicitor said Hunter had a few drinks at home and then went to a public house and was caught short on his way home.