Caught speeding on A1 carriageway

Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.
Symbol of law and justice in the empty courtroom, law and justice concept.

A 54-year-old man was fined £85 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for a speeding offence.

Gerard Litter, whose address was given to the court as Ballynamoney Grove, Lurgan, was also given three penalty points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard he was detected travelling at 70mph in a 60mph zone on the A1 on September 8 last year.

A fixed penalty was offered but not taken up.

Litter did not appear in person in the court but he pleaded guilty to the offence by post.