Caught twice driving without insurance

A 29-year-old man who was caught twice driving without having insurance was banned for six months last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

He was Brian Ashley Roberts, Legahory Court, Craigavon.

For the first offence on May 29 at Carrickblacker Road, Portadown, he was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

A £500 was imposed for the second offence on July 10 at Castle Street, Portadown, and he was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points.

On the tot up points system he was disqualified from driving for six months.

Defence solicitor Siun Downey said it was purely an oversight on the part of her client.

She added that he was insured for his father’s car and assumed he was covered for his partner’s car. He rectified the situation on July 10.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Roberts had been stopped again in the same car on July 10 and had done nothing in between the two dates adding it was fairly blatant.