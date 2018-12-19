Caught twice in few days for speeding

Twice in the space of a few days a 39-year-old man was detected speeding, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Johnathan Blevins, Old Mill Manor, Tandragee, was fined £100 and given three points on each of the two offences. Fines of £100 were imposed on two charges of failing to produce his driving licence.

The court heard that on November 2 last year Blevins was detected doing 40mph in a 30mph zone at 6.20pm on the Tandragee Road, Portadown. He was asked to surrender his licence.

On November 6, 2017, he was travelling at 40mph in a 30mph zone on the Gilford Road, Portadown. A fixed penalty was issued and he was given an extension to get a replacement licence but he failed to produce any.

Mr John McAtamney, defending, said his client’s licence had been with the DVLA in respect of an address change and it hadn’t come back in time. He was a self-employed taxi driver and his ability to drive was vital to his livelihood, said Mr McAtamney. The defendant now has nine points on his licence.