Celebrating 25 years of Oaklands Short Break Unit

Staff and service users of Oaklands Short Break Unit, Armagh have celebrated 25 years since its opening at a recent celebration event held at the Navan Fort in Armagh.

Sophie Tucker from Richhill was just one of the young people who attended the event and enjoyed getting her faced painted on the day,

Oaklands Children’s Short Break Unit opened in 1993 to offer residential breaks for children and young people with complex disabilities, emotional or behavioural difficulties from across the Southern Trust area.

Welcoming their visitors, Unit Manager Lucia McKee said: “Our Children’s Disability Services support around 560 children and young people and their families from right across the Southern area.

“Short Breaks are the most important thing we can offer to families and carers supporting dependent relatives at home. This is doubly important in the case of young people with learning disability who need opportunities for social interaction, for stimulation and for improvement in independence. Oaklands does just that and, moreover, allows parents and carers the necessary breaks, knowing that their children are being looked after in a warm and caring professional environment.”