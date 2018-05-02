Celebrity doctor gives his view on psychology of Royal Wedding

Known as the ‘Celebrity Doctor’ Portadown’s Dr Arthur Cassidy will be giving his insights into the Royal wedding in a major UTV documentary tonight (Thursday).

The local TV Presenter, Social Media & Celebrity Psychologist has worked for many of the leading TV broadcasters in the UK and overseas.

Arthur has been selected as a specialist contributor for a high profile documentary to be shown on prime time ITV at 9pm.

He said, “I was approached by a TV Production company who were commissioned to do a prime time Royal documentary on Prince Harry and Meghan. The title of the documentary is ‘Prince Harry’s Story: Four Royal Weddings’.

“The documentary charts Harry’s journey from a childhood touched by grief and tragedy, through active service as a soldier in Afghanistan and his later charity work, up to his upcoming wedding as Prince charming to the girl of his dreams, through the prism of the most important turning points in his life - four Royal weddings and his mothers tragic death.

“The Royal documentary is told in an exciting new and unique way featuring stunning Royal footage, dramatic newsreel and insightful and entertaining commentary form Royal sources, historians, journalists and figures from throughout his life and career.

“The documentary reveals the impact of four Royal weddings, Prince Charles and Diana, Charles and Camilla, William and Kate, and his own forthcoming marriage to Meghan Markle. Alongside the funeral of his mother Diana - they have shaped his life and made him the respected figure he is today.”

Contributors include Carolyn Robb (Royal Chef to Charles and Diana at Kensington Palace and Highgrove), William French (former Royal Butler on Royal Yacht Britannia and Kensington Palace), Steve Hoare (a guitarist for covers band who played near Highgrove, whose music Harry), Major Pun for the Ghurkas regiment, a close friend of Harry’s, and Chief of the General Staff Lord Dannatt (British Military Commander).

Arthur added, “My role is to explain the psychological impact of Diana and Charles divorce on 12-year-old Prince Harry, his perception of it and how the profound loss influenced his emotions.

“I describe what this situation did to the boys and then the effect of leaving Diana and Charles to go to boarding school. The distress, rebellious acts, pranks etc.

“I explore his relationship to his grandmother the Queen and her protective factors of Harry and William.. Furthermore, I discuss the psychological reasons for his many pranks at Eton and also how the army provided normality for the young Prince, his celebrity status was modestly displayed in his army career where he wished to be treated like all the lads the ordinary soldiers, and his charismatic influence and empathy that motivated him to care for injured soldiers which led to the formation of the Invictus Games.

“I also explain his motives and concern for the UK’s teenagers mental Health and the ability to talk openly about their emotions and fears.”