Challenged police to beat him up after being put out of bar

A 26-year-old man who challenged police to ‘bring me out and beat me up’ was fined £500 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

John McNeice, The Beeches, Portadown, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on January 1 this year police were flagged down by a member of the public at Ma Berry’s bar in Portadown. They saw staff struggling with a male on the ground. He was highly intoxicated and shouting and swearing.

Police were told he had been ejected from the bar and he became aggressive and lashed out.

McNeice was told to calm down but continued with his behaviour and called the police ‘scumbags’. This was around closing time and there were other people in the area.

The defendant said to police: “Bring me out and beat me up. I don’t give a f—k.”

McNeice was not legally represented and pleaded guilty himself in the court.

When asked by the judge if there was anything he wanted to say he replied: “No”.