Chance to be part of IT summer camp

Portadown’s IT engineers of the future have the chance to develop their skills by taking part in an innovative IT summer camp organised by one of Northern Ireland’s leading IT businesses, Novosco, in partnership with Ulster University.

Novosco Cloud Camp – an educational initiative by managed cloud provider Novosco - will run at the university’s Jordanstown Campus between July 30 and August 3, and it is bigger and better than ever before.

Free of charge and open to students between the ages of 16 and 17 (on July 30, 2018) at schools and colleges across Northern Ireland, it will provide hands-on IT infrastructure experience, as well as a fun learning environment.

Part of the camp will take place in Ulster University’s smart environment labs, which include some of the latest technologies and a robot called Sandy. www.novoscocloudcamp.com