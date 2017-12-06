Chance to make your own old fashioned festive decorations

Fancy doing Christmas the old-fashioned way - making your own peg dolls and creating handmade paper decorations?

Now you can and the Millennium Court Arts Centre in Portadown is inviting people of all backgrounds, ages and ability to explore their ability to create festive fun.

The Christmas Art Festival Day on 12pm-3pm, 9th December is free.

You can also work alongside the MCAC Education team and learn how to create some old fashioned decorations for the tree. They will use traditional pegs and decorate with fabrics, merino wool, felt and tissue to create personalised designs then add some glitter and glitz to add that yule time shimmer.

For more information call 028 38390935