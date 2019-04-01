‘Changes to Breast Cancer Assessment must improve services’ — McGeown

Any changes to Breast Cancer Assessment must improve services, a Sinn Fein representative has said.

Sorcha McGeown also said any changes must be done in conjunction with service users.

Commenting after a consultation opened proposing a reduction in the number of centres from five to three Ms McGeown said: “Any changes to the Breast Cancer Assessment must improve services while ensuring they are accessible, timely and delivering better outcomes for patients.

“It is important that people respond to this consultation and make their views known on these proposals.

“For reconfiguration to work it needs to be done in partnership with those who use and those who deliver services.

“Sinn Féin will be submitting a response to the consultation.”