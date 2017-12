The charge against a Lurgan man accused of unlawful killing has been withdrawn.

John Patrick McComb (37), of Woodville Street, had been charged with unlawfully killing Paul Gerard Curran on March 9 this year.

The body of 29-year-old Mr Curran was found at a house in Manor Drive in the town.

On Friday, a public prosecutor at Craigavon Courthouse officially withdrew the charge against Mr McComb.