Charity gospel evening to be held in Donacloney

Warren Smyth is presenting an evening of classic hymns and the stories that inspired them called ‘Then Sings My Soul’ in Donacloney Presbyterian Church this weekend.

The event, led by the well-known gospel singer and local church praise leader, takes place on Saturday, April 21 at 7.30pm.

Due to the popularity of this inspirational event last year in Warren’s own church at Ballydown PC, Banbridge, he is inviting you along to support ‘The Smiles Foundation’, who Warren will be visiting Romania with as part of a mission team in July.

The Smiles Foundation is a Christian charity based in Oradea and the surrounding Bihor County region of North West Romania.

The charity works with Gypsy families, children, the elderly and homeless people in desperate need of a helping hand.

Warren was part of a mission trip team that travelled to Romania last year.

Speaking about his experiences, he said: “I was shocked by the poverty and horrendous conditions that these communities were living in, but also very humbled by how thankful the families were for the small blessings and love they had received in a practical way from Smiles. It certainly has re-calibrated my heart back to what really matters in life and I now recognise just how fortunate we are to live in a country where we take so much for granted!”

An organiser for Saturday’s event added: “‘Then Sings My Soul’ promises to be an evening not to be missed, so plan to come early and enjoy this free community hymn singing event. There will be a light supper provided at the close of the evening and a retiring free-will offering in aid of The Smiles Foundation, who will show some of the projects that they are involved with in Romania.”