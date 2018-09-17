Charity Shirt Swap at Larne v Portadown game

Larne Football Club is supporting the Alzheimer’s Society with a Charity Shirt Swap at Saturday’s (September 22) Bluefin Sport Championship match against Portadown.

Volunteers from the Alzheimer’s Society, including Larne Ladies players Georgia Crawford, Paula Mitchell and Lynsey Noble, will be selling raffle tickets for the prize of Chris Ramsey’s number five shirt.

The charity will also have a stall at Inver Park where supporters can ask for information and make donations.

Andrew Scullion, Larne FC, said: “I hope as many of our supporters as possible buy a ballot ticket to support a fantastic cause and as a club we can make a difference.”

Linzi Stewart, Alzheimer’s Society, said: “As a charity, we rely on the generosity of individuals and organisations like Andrew and Larne FC to unite with us against dementia, and help us support people to live well with dementia today and fund research to find a cure for tomorrow.”

Tickets for the raffle, which will be drawn at half-time, will be on sale at the turnstiles before the game, 1pm to 3pm.