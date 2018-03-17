Charlestown village’s blooming marvellous

Yet again the tiny village of Charlestown in north Armagh is celebrating after scooping a prize in the Translink Ulster in Bloom awards.

Charlestown came first in the Best Small Village category - a fitting accollade to a dedicated team of locals.

Second came Scarva in the same category - proving Co Armagh is a blooming marvellous place to live.

And Moira came third in the Small Town category - another local area with talented gardeners.

Alderman Arnold Hatch of Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council praised everyone for their hard work.

A cheque and plaque were presented to Hazel Guiney and Robert Turkington from Charlestown by Alderman Hatch in his role as President of NILGA and Mr Frank Hewitt Chairman of Translink.

He said: “I congratulate Hazel and her team in Charlestown village for all the hours of voluntary work they put in not only in 2017 but in previous years as well.

“It takes time, dedication and commitment for over six months of the year to produce the beautiful floral displays as well as a clean and tidy village.”

The annual horticultural competition officially recognises the most beautiful plant and floral displays across local cities, towns and villages.

Translink Chairman Frank Hewitt said: “As we approach the 40th year of the competition, it’s wonderful to see Translink Ulster in Bloom go from strength to strength with all 11 councils participating in the 2017 competition.”

If you’re interested in getting involved contact NILGA on (0)28 9079 8972.