Child suffers facial blisters after smelling poisonous plants

A child has suffered bulbous facial blisters after innocently smelling a poisonous plant near their garden.

The little one had been playing close to their Craigavon, Co Armagh home when they smelt what they thought was a flower.

SDLP Cllr Thomas Larkham warned parents to take care of poisonous weeds and plants.

He said: “I am just making you all aware that there are a few weeds out there other than hogweed that can cause blistering or skin irritation if you come in contact with them.

“The photo shows what happened to a child in Craigavon who smelt what they thought was a flower near their garden,” said Cllr Larkham.

He said he had contacted the NI Evironment Agency to ask them to tackle the Giant Hogweed problem in particular.

What appears to be Giant Hogweed which can be potentially dangerous

He urged people to be aware of the following plants: Giant Hogweed; Japanese Knotweed; Himalayan Balsam; Rhododendron; Gorse; Salmonberry

The child appears to have touched Giant Hogweed which can be dangerous if touched.

The sap of Giant Hogweed contains toxic chemicals known as furanocoumarins. When these come into contact with the skin, and in the presence of sunlight, they cause a condition called phyto-photodermatitis: a reddening of the skin, often followed by severe burns and blistering. The burns can last for several months and even once they have died down the skin can remain sensitive to light for many years.

According to the Royal Horticultural Society advices: “Serious poisoning by plants is very uncommon in the UK. Some garden plants present a hazard, but the risk of severe poisoning, skin reaction or allergy is generally low.