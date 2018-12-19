Christmas and New Year services at Methodist Circuit

The Portadown Methodist Circuit have announced their arrangements for services over the Christmas and New Year period.

On Sunday, December 23 there will be Morning services throughout the Circuit.

At the 7.00pm Carol Service in Mahon the Speaker will be Reverend Sharon Connor.

On Monday, December 24 at 7.00pm there will be the Annual Christmas Eve Service in Epworth.

This year the Speaker will be Mr. David Blevins.

OnTuesday, December 25 - Christmas Day morning services at Mahon begin at 8.00am.

At Battlehill and Thomas Street, both services will start at 9.00am.

Meanwhile Derryanville will start at 9.30am and Edenderry Memorial will start at 10.30am.

On Sunday, December 30 there will be Morning services throughout the Circuit.

On Monday, December 31 at 4.00pm there will be a ‘Last Light’ service in Thomas Street.

Everyone is welcome to these services.