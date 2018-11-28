Christmas lights ‘shambles’ as lights go up - and taken down the next day

New Christmas lights erected in a Lurgan street were taken down the following day, according to a local councillor.

Sinn Fein Cllr Catherine Nelson branded the situation ‘shambolic’ after Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council workers removed the lights in Edward Street.

She said: “When the lights went up across the town I was contacted by businesses in the Edward Street area expressing concerns that their level of Christmas lighting was much less than lighting in other streets across the town.

“I contacted council and it was agreed Christmas lighting as displayed in other streets would be provided in Edward st.

“The new lights went up and the very next day the lights came down.

“Edward Street is a main thorough way into the town centre and the now well developed Millennium Way.

“Businesses in Edward Street pay similar rates to those in the streets adjacent and deserve the same service from our council.

“This entire episode has been a shambles and a waste of ratepayers money with Council crews being dispatched to erect lights one day and the next day to remove lights.

“Ratepayers deserve better and the ratepayers of Edward Street deserve to be treated the same as other main streets in the town.”

A Council spokesperson said: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has completed the installation of festive lighting across the borough. Officers are aware of a number of areas throughout the borough where additional festive lighting has been requested. These requests will be considered by council in advance of next year.”