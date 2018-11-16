Christmas switch-on and twilight market tonight

Portadown is all set for a spectacular Christmas lights switch on and twilight market.

The festive season officially gets underway in Portadown this Friday (16th November) at the fantastic Christmas lights switch event.

The merriment commences at 6.00pm, with a brilliant line-up of fun-filled entertainment to welcome the yuletide season to town.

Compered by well-known comedian Sean Hegarty, the Singing Princesses will be taking to the stage to perform enchanting festive songs to get everyone into the spirit of the season.

The fun doesn’t stop there – don’t miss out on sparkling dance performances from the Pamela Cassells School of Performance, FADD studios, Little Starz and Moyraverty Arts and Drama Society (MADS) plus captivating carols from Millington and Richmount Primary Schools.

Britain’s Got Talent star, Ryan Tracey will be town attempting a world record before extra-special guest Santa Claus makes an appearance, arriving at 7pm with some of his friends and family from the North Pole. Santa will help the Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty switch on the fabulously festive lights.

Following the switch on, over 60 fairy-lit stalls will adorn the plaza at the Twilight Market, bursting full of gorgeous gifts and tasty treats.

With handcrafted Christmas decorations and gifts, paintings, vintage items, ladies winter fashion, kid’s toys, jewellery, candles, hot chocolate, artisan coffee, fudge, cheese, oysters, skincare products, floral arrangements and a wide range of hot food, mulled wine and craft beer – there’s something for everyone. While you browse the beautiful hand-made crafts to find that special Christmas gift, check out the fabulous Christmas cookery masterclasses led by none other than celebrity chef Jenny Bristow who will be working her culinary magic and giving out plenty of hints and tips.

Throughout the evening there will be also be a fantastic line up of entertainment at the market with musical performances by the South Ulster Community Band, free balloon modelling, glitter tattoos and face painting, Fire poi performers, and children’s arts and crafts. Get a selfie with the Twilight Market’s giant teddies - towering at over 3metres high and look out for the LED hula hoop performer and acrobatic elves. In addition, Jolene O’Hara and The Songbirds will be performing live on the main stage at 9pm singing a host of their most popular songs!

There will also be free car parking in all council owned car parks throughout the day.Free car parking on the day does not apply to private carparks within Portadown or to on-street car parking.