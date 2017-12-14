Church announces personnel changes

A number of personnel changes have been announced by the Catholic Church for the diocese of Dromore.

The changes, outlined by Bishop John McAreavey, will come into effect on Friday, January 5.

Canon Liam Stevenson, parish priest of Seapatrick (Banbridge), will become parish priest of St Peter’s and St Paul’s, Lurgan. He will be vicar general of the diocese.

Monsignor Aidan Hamill will carry out some chaplaincy services in the diocese and will assist with diocesan administration. The details are still under consideration.

Andrew McMahon, Adm, St Peter’s and St Paul’s, Lurgan, is to be parish priest of Seapatrick (Banbridge).

Rev Desmond Mooney, curate in Moyraverty and Seagoe, will be parish priest of Burren and Mayobridge.

Rev Charles Byrne, parish priest of Burren, Mayobridge and Drumgath, has been appointed to parish priest of Clonduff and Drumgath.

Canon Jarlath Cushenan, parish priest of Clonduff, is to retire;.

Rev Desmond Loughran, currently on sick leave, becomes parish priest of Dromore.

Rev Vincent McKay, Holy Ghost congregation, will assist in the parishes of the Seapatrick pastoral area.

Fr Mario Jachym (Society of Christ), Adm, Saval, will assist in Newry parish; the priests of Newry parish will celebrate a mass in Saval each weekend.