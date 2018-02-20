Churches invited to attend first ever Fairtrade Conference at civic centre

This Fairtrade Fortnight (February 26–March 11) Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is inviting church representatives to attend its first ever Fairtrade Church Conference.

Fairtrade Fortnight is an annual celebration held each year in towns and schools throughout the country, where participants organise activities centring around Fairtrade products and events to raise awareness of their benefits.

Taking place on Friday, March 2, at 3pm in Craigavon Civic & Conference Centre, the conference will focus on the many benefits of Fairtrade highlighting how the initiative is making a real difference to the lives of more than 1.65 million farmers and workers in 74 developing countries.

Attendees can find out how they can support Fairtrade farmers through trade rather than aid to enable them to maintain their livelihoods and reach their potential.

Details will also be available highlighting how representatives and churches can register as a Fairtrade Church.

Renowned guest speaker at the event will be Father John Joseph; a farmer, ordained priest and qualified lawyer with over 20 years of experience working with marginalised and rural communities in India.

Fr Joseph founded the WSSS Organic Farmers Fairtrade Association (WOFFA) in 2008 to tackle social, economic and environmental challenges facing families. Today WOFFA has nearly 8,000 members, benefiting from the security that Fairtrade has provided.

To reserve your space please call 028 4066 0604 before Monday, February 26.

And remember to look out for the Fairtrade logo on a variety of items, including fruit, vegetables, tea, coffee, sugar, chocolate, flowers and jewellery to continue to support this worthwhile initiative.

For further information, please contact Gemma Richardson on 028 4066 0604 or email gemma.richardson@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk