Cinema celebrates million customers

Craigavon Omniplex is celebrating hitting a significant milestone – 1 million admissions through its doors.

The cinema opened in March 2015 and its modern styling in the Craigavon OmniPark is proving ever popular. The cinema boasts the latest in projection and digital sound.

Omniplex Cinemas have become the standard bearer for multiplex facilities including custom designed leather rocker chairs are a standard feature.

Speaking about achieving this milestone, Paul John Anderson, Director of Omniplex Group (NI) said: “This is a fantastic achievement and testament to the ongoing appetite for cinema within the local area. Our team work tirelessly to ensure all customers have an unbeatable experience and the fact that customers keep returning, is down to the staff’s hard work and dedication.

“At Omniplex, we are committed to bringing the latest releases to customers and providing a place that elevates a movie going experience. Whether it is their first visit or one hundredth, it is our desire that each customer is offered the highest level of customer service, diverse scheduling and a welcoming environment.”

Since opening, Omniplex Craigavon has strived to provide the most diverse range of movies to the local audience including classic movie screenings such as Home Alone and Lord of the Rings, a range of live events including the Met Opera, Royal Shakespeare Company & Australian Ballet, and of course the biggest blockbusters.

Omniplex Craigavon features include: Free Parking, eight Screen Cinema, and an OmniplexMAXX screen with Barco Auro sound.

Omniplex is the largest cinema chain in Northern Ireland, with other outlets including Armagh, Lisburn, Omagh and Newry.