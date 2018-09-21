Claimed benefits she was not entitled to

A compensation order for over £800 was made last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court when a 38-year-old woman was sentenced for claiming benefit while working.

Judith Twinem, Crawford Park, Portadown, admitted that between November 12, 2014, and February 9, 2015, with a view to obtaining Income Support failed to notify the Social Security Agency of a change of circumstance that she was working.

The court heard there was £930.23 overpayment and deductions were being made from her benefits.

So far £108 had been paid which left £822.23 outstanding and there were costs amounting to £26.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said she had worked while claiming for a short period.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, made a compensation order for £822.23.

When it was confirmed it had been paid she gave Twinem a conditional discharge of two years.