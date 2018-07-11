Claimed he was robbed after losing money gambling

After gambling away his benefit money a 52-year-old man called police and told them he had been robbed, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Gary Thomas Irwin, Princess Way, Portadown, admitted at a previous court wasting police time by making a false statement on March 7 this year.

A prosecutor said that at approximately 4.20pm police received a report of a robbery at knifepoint in Bridge Street, Portadown.

An armed response unit went to the scene and two call signs to a burglary were removed. The cost to the public purse was £310.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said this was very silly and stupid and his client had a gambling problem.

He added that Irwin had gambled away his benefit money and he thought he would get an emergency pay out if he said he had been robbed.

Irwin was fined £500 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.