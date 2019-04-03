Claims blowtorch was used as a weapon in middle of village, say PSNI

Police arrested a man after claims a blowtorch was used as a weapon in the middle of a small village near Lurgan.

The PSNI called for dashcam or phone footage after an incident in the middle of Aghagallon village on Sunday afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: "These were seized after an incident in Aghagallon on Sunday afternoon where it was alleged a blow torch was used as a weapon!

"One male then came quietly...almost too quietly...and after a quick search this spray wax found. He was arrested for GBH with intent, possession of a prohibited article and, after a property search, possession of class B.

"If you saw any of what went on in the middle of the village and have phone or dash cam footage, please contact us.

"He has been bailed for further enquiries to be carried out, and footage and witnesses are key to that. Get in touch if you can assist."