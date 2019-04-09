‘Clean Hands, Save Lives’ campaign is launched

The Southern Health Trust has launched a new campaign to encourage staff, patients and visitors to practice good hand hygiene.

‘Clean Hands. Save Lives’ is a distinctive coral poster and signage campaign, designed to

highlight the importance of the clean hands habit.

The Trust’s Medical Director, Dr Maria O’Kane said: “Patient safety is always a top priority for the Trust and ensuring the very best practice in infection prevention and control (IPC) every single day is central to achieving this aim.

“We all have a vital role to play in reducing the spread of infection.

“We are calling on everyone whether you are a member of staff a patient or a visitor to take the time to carry out the simple but life-saving act of cleaning your hands.

“This will make a critical difference as hands carry the germs that can lead to illnesses such as diarrhoea and pneumonia.”

Patients are asked to clean their hands regularly and thoroughly by washing them with liquid soap under running water or using the hand sanitisers on their ward.

Visitors should clean their hands thoroughly before entering and leaving wards.