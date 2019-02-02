Clean up of notorious drinking den and dump welcomed by SDLP

A massive clean-up at a notorious drinking den in Lurgan town centre has been welcomed by the SDLP.
Waste ground beside the Spar in William St that runs into North St car park has been a dumping ground and magnet for anti-social behaviour.
Spearheaded by the SDLP, St Peter’s Parish and statutory agencies performed a clean-up operation.
SDLP Rep Ciaran Toman has welcomed the clean-up operation.
Mr Toman said: “While I welcome and thank the various agencies involved and also St Peter’s Parish in this clean-up operation, a longer term solution must still be found to tackle the high levels of anti-social behaviour activity on this site.
“Although, it will be a much easier job for the neighbourhood policing team to identify anti-social behaviour activity on this site with it now levelled off. It is much more visible from a greater distance!”
SDLP Councillor and Chair of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP, Joe Nelson raised the issue of anti-social behaviour with the PCSP and requested greater resources to be targeted in the area.
Toman added: “It is time that people who are dumping their rubbish at will on this site are held to account. I have asked that the council monitor the area on an ongoing basis to ensure fly-tippers are caught and held accountable.
“Illegal dumping is unwanted and I would ask those responsible for this to desist and I would also continue to encourage the public to report any instances to the SDLP office or the local council officials on 0300 0300 900.”