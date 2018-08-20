Climbing Kilimanjaro in Jonathan’s memory

Two years after colleague Jonathan Peden died in a tragic workplace accident, Ian Little and Jim Daly of Little Electrical climbed Kilimanjaro in memory of their friend.

And the pair raised the impressive sum of £14k for a building project for New Hope for Children in Bogota, Columbia.

Jonathan Peden.

No mean feat in itself to climb Africa’s highest mountain which rised to about 4,900 metres from its base, but the men did it in just five days.

The workforce at Little Engineering were devastated when Jonathan, a popular colleague, died just five weeks after his marriage to Roisin at the young age of 33 in August 1016.

An accomplished athlete, Jonny had regularly taken part in various runs and was a regular at Craigavon Park Run with his wife.

He was a highly respected member of staff and in his memory they wanted to raise funds for a special charity.

The New Hope for Children charity provides a safe home, love and care for 95 children, from babies to young adults.

It also supports Children’s Vision Beginning of Wisdom School, which helps a further 85 children to get an education from poor areas around the city of Bogota.

Teams from Little Electrical Engineers had been involved with the charity over the past number of years, taking part in various projects which have included improving living conditions and practically supporting street children in Bogota.

Ian and Jim have been supported by friends, family, colleagues and business partners and they wish to thank everyone for their generous donations and support.