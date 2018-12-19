Cllr Arnold Hatch comments on Sinn Fein probed

A standards ombudsman is to probe an Ulster Unionist councillor who accused Sinn Fein of ‘trying to cleanse Protestants out of the country’.

The Notice of Motion, proposed by Sinn Fein Cllr Kevin Savage, called on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Chief Executive to write to EU Chief Negotiator, Michel Barnier, and others to raise concerns over Brexit particularly in relation to local business and agriculture. It was seconded by Cllr Catherine Nelson.

During the debate Ulster Unionist Cllr Arnold Hatch said it was ironic the motion was being put forward by Sinn Fein: “A party who had targeted business owners and farming families and tried to cleanse protestants out of this country.”

The Local Government Commissioner for Standards said: “The complaint will be assessed so that a decision can be made on whether it is one that should be investigated by this office.”