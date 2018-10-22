Club development programme launch

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has announced the launch of its Coach Education and Club Development Programme for 2018-19 which offers development opportunities for coaches and those involved in running a sports club.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Julie Flaherty, said: “I am delighted to officially launch the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council Coach Education and Club Development Programme 2018-19.

“As a council we recognise the valuable contribution made by our clubs, coaches and volunteers in the development of our athletes and local clubs across the Borough.

“With such a wide range of workshops on offer there is something relevant and innovative for coaches at all levels to support their development and ensure that the clubs within the Borough continue to excel.”

This year’s programme offers a mixture of workshops including minimum operating standards workshops such as Safeguarding Children and Young People, Designated Officer and First Aid training.

Liz Walker from Sport Northern Ireland will be delivering the GDPR Awareness Session which will equip clubs with the key understandings of the concepts and changes within the law that clubs need to adhere to, ensuring they can meet the challenges facing their organisations.

The programme also offers Sport Northern Ireland Club Leaders courses for those looking more practically based workshops, including How to Coach the Fundamentals of Movement in Sport & Mind Games and Mental Skills for Competition. Disability Sport NI will also be delivering Disability Awareness Training.

To request a copy of the brochure or for further details on any of the workshops contact Laura O’Hagan, Sports Development Assistant, on 028 4066 0637 or email laural.ohagan@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.

Brochures are also available from all council leisure facilities and are available to download and book at www.getactiveabc.com.