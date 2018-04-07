Club warns over fake Facebook profile making approaches to young players

A County Armagh underage football club has issued a safety warning over what’s believed to be a fake Facebook profile being used to make approaches to children.

Markethill Swifts warned parents and players to be on their guard for a profile purporting to belong to a ‘Brooke Ellis’.

Indeed the club pointed out a genuine person of that name - not associated in any way with the approaches - had been receiving abusive message as a result of the claims.

In a Facebook post the club said, “It has been brought to our attention that a youth football team in Belfast has concerns over a Facebook user named ‘Brooke Ellis’ who has friended quite a few players in their team and several other teams too.

“‘Brooke Ellis’ is posing as a teenage girl but it is alleged that they are actually an adult male who has been asking for young boys to send inappropriate images to them.

“We recommend that you check your child’s social media usage and especially check for any interactions with a person of this name.

“There is a real Brooke Ellis who has received a lot of abusive messages so please refrain from this.”

They added later, “We would like to make it clear that as yet we have had no reports from any of our players that they have had any communication from ‘Brooke Ellis’. We were simply providing a warning to parents based on what had happened at at least two youth teams in Belfast.”

If you have any concerns about any such approach contact police on 101.