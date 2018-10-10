Co Armagh homes and businesses affected by power cut

More than 700 homes and business are experiencing a power cut in north Armagh due to ‘equipment failure’.

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden said the Silverwood Golf Club and Ski Centre near Lurgan has been affected when an overhead powerline became damaged.

Power cut

Also the cafe at Kinnego Marina has also closed due to the power cut.

Cllr McAlinden said: “An overhead power line is damaged around the Silverwood Golf/Ski centre.

“NIE have switched power off in that area and a number of homes/businesses have been affected in the Derrymacash/Derryadd and Silverwood areas.