A busy Co Armagh has been closed in both directions by the PSNI after a serous crash.

The Plantation Road between Gilford and Lurgan is closed in both directions between the Ballynagarrick Road and the Manse Road.

Plantation Road Lurgan Photo by Google

The incident happened shortly before 9am and the emergency services are currently on the scene.

Motorists are advised to stay away from the area and diversions are in place.