Co Armagh school gathers 1170 pupils and staff for World Record attempt

A Co Armagh school has gathered 1170 pupils and staff to form the largest human Pi for the Guinness World Record.

Lismore Comprehensive in Craigavon is awaiting official confirmation from Guinnness World Records after the whole school formed the shape of the famous mathematic symbol.

Fantastic achievement by Lismore Comprehensive who organised 1170 pupils and staff into the symbol Pi

The World Record bid was carried out in memory of pupil Maddy-Leigh Harbinson who died recently at just 11 years old.

Braving bitterly cold conditions on their sports pitch, the pupils donned red plastic weather ponchos to fend of the rain.

Huddled in the shape of Pi (π) they shivered as hailstones beat down on them for the last two minutes of the World Record bid.

Principal Fiona Kane said it was a ‘fantastic’ achievement.

Windswept pupils arriving to take part in the World Record attempt

There were two official time keepers and a number of independent judges at the event.

Also there was a large fundraising exercise for Diabetes UK.

Maddy-Leigh, who died last month, was unknowingly suffering from Type One Diabetes.

Her friends wanted to raise awareness and fundraise for Diabetes UK after her sudden death.

Some of the pupils and staff who took part in the World Record attempt

The school was planning on breaking the current record for the human Pi symbol (which stands at 847) and felt this was a great opportunity to honour Maddy-Leigh’s memory and beat the record.

Mrs Kane paid tribute to the Harbinson family who ‘very kindly and thoughtfully invited us, as a school, to participate in Maddy-Leigh’s funeral Mass’.

“Following the funeral, we opened the school for families, for pupils and parents to come together as a school family.

“We had a memory box and notes of condolence in a space to talk and chat,” said Mrs Kane, commending staff who provided support throughout the holidays and some even returned early from holidays to support pupils.

“We had a very special and moving assembly for Year 8 to honour and celebrate the life of Maddy-Leigh and to offer prayers for her family.

“Her friends are being well supported by their form tutors and we are very proud of the pastoral care we have in Lismore which permeates every aspect of school life.

“Maddy-Leigh’s friends had asked us on the first days back to school if we could fundraise for Diabetes UK.

“We are delighted that the Harbinson family have given us permission as a school to raise awareness of Diabetes and to have this event celebrate Maddy-Leigh who was such a lovely, committed and positive pupil in Lismore.

“The Harbinson family remain very much in the prayers of our Lismore School Community.

“If anyone would like to make a donation, they can do so by visiting the school.”