Co Armagh students 'evacuated' after California earthquake, say PSNI

Students from a number of schools in Co Armagh who are on a trip to California 'are safe' after last night's earthquake.

The students from a number of schools in Lurgan are on a trip, to Redlands, California, through the Lurgan Schools Shared Education Project.

California was hit by the biggest earthquake (6.4) in nine years during 4th July celebrations.

All the students were evacuated from their building as they were just 200 miles from the epicentre of the earthquake.

In a post on PSNI Craigavon Facebook page, police said: "Many of you will remember from the posts last week that, as we speak, a group from St Ronan's College. Lurgan, Lurgan JHS and Lurgan College involved in the Lurgan Schools Shared Education Project are currently in California. Redlands, to be precise.

"Those of you who watch the news will also be aware that in the last hour, California has been hit by the biggest earthquake (6.4) in 9 years," they said..

"The epicentre was approximately 200 miles from them.

"I've just received this photo from the team, who are clearly more shaken by the 4th July Celebrations than anything else!

"Whilst everything shook and they had to evacuate the building, they are all safe. Great news all round!

"I head off to join them tomorrow! No aftershocks please," said the popular Lurgan Officer M..