Committed opportunistic theft of purse

A 43-year-old man who committed an ‘opportunistic’ theft of a purse will be sentenced at the end of the month at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Darren Flowers, Legahory Court, Craigavon, admitted two offences when he appeared last Wednesday’s sitting.

He was charged with stealing a handbag containing £250 in cash from a female on October 16 this year.

Flowers elected to have the matter dealt with at magistrates’ court level and pleaded guilty.

He also admitted criminal damage to cards belonging to the injured party.

A defence barrister asked if the matter could be dealt with at last week’s court.

He said it was an ‘opportunistic crime’ where the handbag had been left on a trolley and Flowers pushed the trolley off.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said it was a ‘very mean offence’.

But he wanted to know why someone who had no dishonesty matters on his record at the age of 43 started to commit offences of dishonesty.

He adjourned the case until January 31 to obtain a pre-sentence report.