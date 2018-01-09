Community Outreach service

The Community Outreach Group is marking the Annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity with a special service on Wednesday, January 24, at 7.30pm in Shankill Parish Church.

Guest speaker is Professor Francis Campbell. A native of Rathfriland, his early education beginning in Northern Ireland was to take him further afield to Italy, Belgium Poland and the USA, furthering his studies in theology, philosophy and international relations.

Since entering the British diplomatic service just over twenty years ago, he has served in many countries, gaining first-hand experience of living and working among a great variety of cultures and faiths, often against a background of conflict and divisions.

He was appointed British Ambassador to the Vatican, serving from 2005 to 2011 and is currently Vice-Chancellor of St Mary’s University, Twickenham, London.

Other posts in his distinguished career include that of Deputy High Commissioner in Pakistan, service at the United Nations Security Council, the European Union, Amnesty International, Director of Innovation at UK Trade and Investment and Membership of the Advisory Panel on Anti-Slavery.

You are cordially invited to this service of Prayer for Christian Unity and to hear Professor Campbell’s talk entitled, “Faith and Power in the World Today” as he shares his hopes and aspirations for the future.

An event not to be missed, everyone is welcome to attend and light refreshments will be served.