Community spirit shines through for attack victim

The people of Portadown showed true community spirit following a recent attack on a woman’s home.

Following the attack neighbours contacted police to pass on a hamper.

Posting on the PSNI Craigavon Facebook page an officer said, “We all love a spot of good news, well I’m glad to tell you that neighbourly spirit is alive and well in Portadown.

“I was contacted by a few neighbours of a lady who was unfortunately attacked at her own home.

“A few of them had got together and put an absolutely beautiful hamper together and wanted it passed on, which obviously we were more than happy to help with!

“Needless to say this lady was over the moon to receive such a lovely gesture from her neighbours!

“Keep up the good work folks!”