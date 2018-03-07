Company suspends employee following near miss on road

An employee at JMC Mechanical & Construction has been suspended pending an investigation following a near miss on the road in the Annaghmore area of Portadown.

Video emerged last week of one of the company’s vans involved in a near collision.

Billy Carroll, General Manager with the firm, said: “We take this incident very seriously, the driver in question has been identified and has been suspended pending an investigation on the breach of the Road Traffic Act and our Company Vehicle Policy.

“We do appreciate the seriousness of this incident and wish to apologise to the driver of the dash cam vehicle.

“The person in the other vehicle did ring our office but there was no Director or Senior Management available to take his call. He was asked to leave his contact details but declined to do so.

“We would request he contacts myself or the Director and we will speak to him directly.

He added: “JMC Mechanical & Construction Ltd have a Response Maintenance Division and our vans are visible on all roads around NI day and night.

“We take the safety of our engineers, other road users and pedestrians very seriously.

“We have, and are currently installing, the most up to date tracking systems in our vehicles to monitor our engineers driving and ensure safe driving habits.

“This system is monitored daily and despite negative posts on social media regarding this upsetting incident this is not a regular occurrence.

“In light of this we will be reviewing our policy and applying training where required.”