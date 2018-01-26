Company wins innovation award at top event

Portadown company the Deluxe Group has been recognised in national awards for its innovation.

The firm is one of only four companies recognised with ‘Project Exemplar’ status in January by InterTradeIreland, as part of its FUSION programme.

The programme promotes business development and innovation through collaboration. Companies north and south are partnered with third level institutions, and high calibre graduates in science, engineering or technology for up to 18 months. The graduate works directly with the business to deliver new products or improved processes.

The Deluxe Group is a joinery and interior specialist, whose clients include the Hilton London Metropole and Belfast’s Revolucion de Cuba venue, formerly Café Vaudeville. The Group specialises in theme park fit-outs and has previously carried out project work for Disneyland, Paris, on the flagship attraction, Ratatouille.

Through the FUSION programme, the Duluxe Group partnered with the Dun Laoghaire Institute of Art, Design & Technology (IADT) and a skilled graduate, to develop digital design, visualisation and production processes for use in building theme park sets.

As a result of the project, this expertise was applied on the site of a large contract at the Motiongate theme park in Dubai, taking in Lego, Ghostbusters, Underworld and Hotel Transylvania attractions.

By partnering with IADT, which already had expertise in creating models for the film and TV industry, the Duluxe Group was able to work alongside the Institute’s lead lecturer in 3D design, model making and 3D art, Julian King, and a dedicated graduate, to develop theme park models from lightweight, models.