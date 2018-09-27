Complaints over Virgin Media work

Numerous complaints concerning work carried out by Virgin Media in Portadown have been raised by independent councillor David Jones.

He said: “The complaints centre around the disruption to both motorists and pedestrians, and the fact trenches have been dug and left for periods of time before work is completed.

“While I welcome the extra service Virgin Media will provide and accept a certain amount of disruption will take place, I am concerned lengths of footpaths have been dug out, including to people’s front doors while they were not at home. I feel it would be more acceptable to carry out work at the one place from start to finish and then move on. The quality of the reinstatement also leaves much to be desired.

“I have been in contact with Virgin Media seeking assurances concerning the work. It’s in everyone’s interest to have the issues resolved.”