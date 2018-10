Police have voiced concern for the welfare of a 15-year-old girl from Co Armagh who has gone missing.

Tia Lappin has gone missing from the Craigavon area.

She is around 5ft 7, medium build with red hair.

According to the PSNI Craigavon, Tia is believed to be wearing a black vest top, black shorts, black socks and black shoes.

“If you come across Tia or see anyone matching this description please contact police on 101 and quote the serial number 79 of 8/10/18,” said a PSNI spokesperson.