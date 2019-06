The P.S.N.I. said it is becoming increasingly concerned about the welfare of a missing Northern Ireland man.

The missing person appeal for Robert Cochrane was issued by P.S.N.I. in Craigavon on Friday afternoon.

Robert Cochrane.

"If you know him and have seen him or have been in touch with him or knows of his whereabouts please contact ourselves on 101 and give reference 1080 13/06/19," said the P.S.N.I.

There are no further details at this time.