Concern over a spate of burglaries across the area

Concerns have been raised with police following a spate of burglaries in the area.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said: “I have raised serious concerns with the PSNI about a further 10 burglaries over the weekend within the area.

“It is very alarming to hear of this spike, three of these incidents happened in the Mourneview area, some in Banbridge, Portadown and right across Armagh.

“This is unacceptable and we all need to be vigilant. I met with the PSNI locally at Tesco who are giving out Crime Prevention advice, timer switches and other items to help deter burglaries.

“I am also meeting officers to discuss more initiatives, push for increased police presence and for Neighbourhood Watch and No Cold Calling zones to be set up. Communities are crying out for assistance it is important that we all work together to help stop burglaries.

“If you see anything suspicious please ring 999 or 101. Your eyes and ears are the key to keeping our properties safe.”