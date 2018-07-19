Concerns for driver of vehicle

Police have issued what they termed an ‘urgent vehicle alert’ with ‘immediate concerns for the driver’.

They are asking for public help in locating a red VW Golf, LXZ3522, which was seen on the Tullyraine Road headed towards Banbridge.

They vehicle was sighted in the area around 12.30pm today (Thursday, July 19).

It could have turned for Gilford, back to Craigavon, or on to Banbridge.

A police spokesman said: “We have immediate concerns for the driver.

“If you see the vehicle, call 999 immediately. The reference number is 531 of today.”